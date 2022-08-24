The Watertown Daily Times’s editorial on Aug. 13 complaining about “reckless rhetoric” unfortunately included your own reckless rhetoric (“Reckless rhetoric: Stefanik, Tenney invite violence with unsubstantiated claims,” Our View)
Your wisest comment, “We don’t yet have all the details …” should have been your only one.
Indeed, waiting until we have the whole story is the most sensible advice at this time.
Yet you claim to know all the relevant facts about the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home — and somehow more so than our well-connected federal legislators (who, for example, are privy to classified briefings, etc., that you are not).
Further, despite making several unqualified assertions, you provided no proof of any of them.
If you would genuinely like to cool the temperature, then avoid having the pot calling the kettle black.
