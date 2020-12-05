Editorial writer hasn’t been to church lately

Oops! Someone forgot to do his homework.
The author of the Dec. 1 editorial (“Prayers — and thoughts: Religious organizations need to be responsible with services”) obviously did not do his homework, nor has he attended a religious service in months.
The comparison of “shops and grocery stores” to churches, at least in the Diocese of Ogdensburg, is flawed.
The editorial states “congregants are inclined to sit close together.”
Wrong! Congregants sit in every other pew, 6 feet apart and wear masks.
Singing is with masks on, and there is no choir present.
Virtual services have been offered for months.
These facts probably make attending religious services more safe than shopping in a supermarket or other “sanctioned” locations and activities.
Do your homework before pontificating!
Frances M. Leon
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.