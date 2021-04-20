Editorial wrong about standardized tests

Your April 16 editorial “Test information vital: State assessments will show what went right/wrong last year” suggests that standardized exams would be a useful measure of student achievement this spring. I must disagree.
Let’s be clear: Educators are trained in measuring achievement on a local level, where they routinely develop exams or assessments like portfolio projects. The notion that federally mandated standardized exams are somehow the only way to judge the effectiveness of classroom instruction ignores the underlying flaws with the tests that have been given in recent years.
Notably, educators have reported that the tests feature materials above grade level. The scoring benchmarks used also are deeply flawed and mislabel students.
Consider the wild discrepancies in the percentage of students who achieved proficiency on third- through eighth-grade exams and those who later achieved proficiency on Regents exams, long-considered rigorous, gold-standard high school tests. For example, 24 percent of students who took the eighth-grade math exam in 2016 were considered proficient but 74 percent of those same students were considered proficient on the Algebra 1 Regents exam the very next year.
A standardized test also does nothing to help identify or address students’ social/emotional needs when we know many students have experienced new levels of trauma this year, perhaps having seen a loved one get sick or a parent lose work.
Now add in the widely varying modes of learning this year, even within the same classroom in some instances as some students have attended class in-person and others have stayed remote. When we already know in-person instruction is clearly the best way for students to learn, comparing the testing data of students who have been in person since September to those who may have returned only in the past few weeks is an exercise ripe for further mislabeling of our kids.
Parents deserve basic information about what opting their children out of these exams means. What they do with that information is their right.
Regardless, worthwhile discussions about, as your editorial puts it, “how to fine-tune the way education is delivered under emergency circumstances” is exactly what New York’s educators want to be part of. As highly trained education professionals, we can have that conversation with our communities without using flawed standardized exams as a starting point.
Jolene T. DiBrango
Latham
The writer is executive vice president of New York State United Teachers.
