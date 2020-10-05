Elect Republicans to Keep America Great!

The year is 2020; a historic pandemic has hit the world; businesses are shutting down at unprecedented levels; we are more controlled then we have ever been; and there are people who are considering moving us back and rescinding progress that this great country has made by voting blue .
We are facing such an important election year in 2020. We need to ensure all Republican nominees are voted to their respective offices to continue the progress we’ve made.
Before the pandemic, our economy was roaring; unemployment was decreasing; and Americans were confident again, something we hadn’t seen under Democratic leadership. We need to ensure that we get that back this year. Vote for President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. We need to keep Republicans in office and Keep America Great!
Brianna Bates
Carthage
