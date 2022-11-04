Election deniers don’t deserve our support

In his 1962 novel “Mother Night,” Kurt Vonnegut wrote: “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”
On Tuesday, a lot of people will ask for our vote. Many are not deserving, and many are.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
In his 1962 novel “Mother Night,” Kurt Vonnegut wrote: “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”
On Tuesday, a lot of people will ask for our vote. Many are not deserving, and many are.
Ask yourself which ones are pretending to be someone that are not. Many have political ambition far beyond their current political office. Many have been in office far too long.
Many are not who they are pretending to be. Sending people who voted against certifying our election back or into political office is at the top of my list of pretenders. I am certain that the individuals who voted not to certify our 2020 presidential election are not worthy of our votes in this election.
James Novotny
Gloversville
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.