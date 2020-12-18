Elections in other states not Stefanik’s issue

I am baffled about U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s recent decision to join the lawsuit initiated by the state of Texas against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. Last I knew, she had moved to New York to represent the 21st Congressional District, my home district.
Why as my representative is she accusing other states of mismanaging their election process? I would think that any state that decided to allow their legally authorized voters a means to vote in a safe, healthy manner would be encouraged.
How after her fellow Republicans in some of the named states, supporters of President Donald Trump, implicitly defend the integrity of their respective states’ election does she know better? How does Texas know better?
Using this logic, what is stopping other states from alleging our district’s in-person vote should not be counted because all the people who voted in person could have spread the novel coronavirus? We should only count the mail-in ballots, hmm (are you reading this, Vermont?).
Stefanik regularly touts her well-deserved support of the military. Does she know that a large majority of those who serve vote by mail? Texas says their votes should not count, and it appears that she agrees.
She recently responded to a letter I sent her; she professes to be a constitutionalist. How on earth is this justified in the U.S. Constitution? After a review, I do not find any mention in the Constitution that Texas has the right to dictate how any other state administers their election process. Therefore, Stefanik should start representing all her constituents and stop this nonsense.
Chuck Damp
Ray Brook
