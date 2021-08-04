Electric car charging stations need funding

Save the River recently sent this letter advocating for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations to area mayors and town supervisors:
“The sale of electric vehicles is growing in the [United States] and Canada as the population searches for more energy efficient vehicles. As more electric cars and trucks arrive in our area, they will be searching for charging stations. Save the River/Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper encourages your municipality to consider installing strategically located level 2 EV or fast charge electric charging stations that would be accessible to visitors and seasonal residents. The installation of these charging stations would be a welcome addition to our towns and villages and an encouragement for tourists to visit our spectacular area.
“Save the River has long been a proponent of alternative energy as a part of our mission to restore, preserve and protect the Upper St. Lawrence River now and for generations to come through advocacy, education and research. Advocating for the installation of these electric vehicle charging stations complements our existing sustainability programs of Replace Single-Use Plastics and Trash Free Rivers.
“Please do not hesitate to reach out to us if we can be of assistance to you by writing letters of support for funding of electric vehicle charging stations.”
Lauran Throop
Clayton
