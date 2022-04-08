Electric power the best way to heat homes

This letter is in response to Linda Brander’s letter, which characterizes a state bill as one that will make heating unaffordable for us in the north country (“NNY people can’t afford all-electric homes,” March 16). Unfortunately, Ms. Brander simply gets some facts wrong.
After spending nearly $1,500 per month this winter on home heating oil (keeping the thermostat at only 60 degrees), I’m making the switch to electric. Even with baseboard electric heating (versus even more energy-efficient heat pumps), I will still spend only a third to half for electric heat as compared to oil heat. And don’t even get me started on the boiler issues and repair costs! I can’t afford not to have an electric home!
The All-Electric Building Act phases out fossil fuels in new construction by 2023. It costs roughly the same or less to build a new home that is all-electric as it does to build a new home with fossil fueled heating and cooking systems, and the All-Electric Building Act requires the preservation of affordable housing and affordable energy rates. This bill comes as New Yorkers across the state are hit with high heating bills as gas companies continue to make record profits. The path to consistently affordable heating is to remove ourselves from the swings of fossil fuel pricing.
Low-income households are the most harmed by indoor pollution from burning fossil fuels for heating and cooking. New York sadly leads the nation in premature deaths caused by indoor air pollution from burning fossil fuels indoors and low-income households also pay a higher percentage of their income for heating.
It’s unfortunate that Ms. Brander had a negative experience with an antiquated electric heat system 42 years ago. But comparing that experience to the well-insulated, modern electric heat systems of today is misleading. While electric resistance heat can be expensive, modern technologies like heat pumps are the most efficient way to heat and cool a home because they move and condense existing heat from the air or ground rather than generating new heat. Heat pumps are also far more affordable than electric systems from decades ago.
This bill is forward looking, will benefit all New Yorkers and is co-sponsored by assemblymembers and senators from every corner of the state. I hope people will contact their legislators in support of this bill so we can all live in affordable, safe and comfortable homes.
Jess Mullen
Saranac Lake
