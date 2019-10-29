An inspiring voice of humanity and fairness has become silent. For me personally, it was the voice of reason, the voice of a freedom fighter who reflected my belief in American democracy.
Will I be able to recapture my youth and faith in this harsh climate? The volunteering tears, warming and grieving, are my tribute to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. Free at last.
To his family, I and my husband offer our sincere condolences and regrets. May God help us all.
Jacqueline Ruette-Radke
Adams
