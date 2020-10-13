Elise is a household name to constituents

It was just about eight years ago when I ran into an enthusiastic candidate determined to make a difference and a passion for community service that is rarely seen at any level of government.
Elise. Yes, we know her just by Elise. It’s not often I hear neighbors and friends say “Congresswoman Stefanik.”
This may not sound significant, but it is. Think about it: Everyone is so caught up in a title that defines them in politics. Yet when I hear voters talk about Elise, they are not thinking about her title — they are thinking about her. What Elise means to them: someone they trust, someone they respect and look to for advice.
They know Elise as someone who fights for us. I hear people talking about her passion, her energy, her dedication and her love for our country. She has worked tirelessly fighting for more than $1 million to keep the doors open at our hospital.
She continues to fight for the north country. I grew up in Lowville, and I love that Elise makes a point to visit the fair, to tour our local dairy farms and she even joined in and cut the first slice of the giant cheesecake at the cream cheese festival. She knows how incredible cheese curd and Croghan bologna is. And as far as I am concerned, that makes her one of us.
These days I call Queensbury my home, just a few hours from 13367. And as an elected official working with Elise on a regular basis, I can say without a doubt that she has not forgotten “us” and every day she works harder than the last. The truth is told in every experience she has with our community, in the fragile moments as she helps a victim of crime, in the phone call with a resident who needed a voice with the SBA or IRS when they lost their business in this pandemic, in the food drive where she quietly reassured a family that she is there to help — these moments and countless others just like them serves as a reminder just how lucky we are.
We have the privilege of living in NY-21 where Elise is a household name to all of us. I hope you will join me on Election Day and proudly cast your vote for Elise.
Rachel Seeber
Queensbury
The writer is a member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
