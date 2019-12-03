Elise Stefanik has become a pawn of the GOP

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik must think her constituents are profoundly stupid. Why else would she allow herself to be a pawn of the GOP by attacking the impeachment proceedings instead of doing her constitutional duty to pay close attention to the evidence being presented and to protect the checks and balances of power between branches of our government?
We are not at all fooled by Stefanik’s lame attempts to distract the public from the facts of President Donald Trump’s bribery, which, according to the evidence, was clearly meant to force the Ukraine government to investigate his political rival. Rep. Stefanik’s failure to do her duty is shameful, embarrassing and downright infuriating. We in the 21st Congressional District need a representative with integrity, one who will speak truth to power rather than act as a self-serving political hack.
Karen Hall
Watertown
