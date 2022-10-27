The contrasts between Pinocchio and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik are quite interesting.
Elise has grown a long nose from the numerous lies and conspiracy theories she supports. Elise, unlike Pinocchio, is not able to determine fact from fiction and has evolved into a donkey in the pursuit of power and pleasing her puppeteer, Donald Trump.
Elise Stefanik is merely a puppet controlled by the most corrupt man in American politics. She refuses to stand up for women’s reproductive rights and freedoms. Elise has submitted herself to the will of men and is an embarrassment to all women in NY-21 and in America! Women have a lot to be concerned about if Elise is re-elected.
Elise has not adequately condemned the seditious attack on our nation’s Capitol Building, a symbol of democracy and freedom worldwide. More than 140 police officers were seriously injured defending the Capitol, and some died from their injuries. By failing to thoroughly condemn these seditious activity, Elise has proven she has no respect for the rule of law and American democratic institutions.
In order for Pinocchio to become a real boy, he had to show that he was brave, truthful and unselfish. Elise has proven she cannot pass that test by her support of far right extremist violent actions, lies and conspiracy theories. Thus she becomes the wooden puppet dummy.
I might add that time and again, Elise has voted against legislation that would benefit job growth, lower prescription drug prices, lower inflation, improve infrastructure and benefits for veterans. Pinocchio escapes Pleasure Island by learning truth, being brave and being unselfish. Elise has lost those values by not standing up for right over wrong, by supporting lies and conspiracy theories and being swallowed up in the corrupt MAGA whale belly. Thus, a wooden puppet was created from a once real person.
District 21 can do much better for itself and needs relief from an extreme right puppet politician.
Matt Castelli will support legislation that will bring progress to our district. Matt is committed to put country over politics and party. He will bring the needed changes to our community, and he is no one’s wooden puppet dummy.
Matt has served in counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and has served in that position under both the Obama and Trump administrations. Matt also has coordinated health care programs for veterans, rural communities and minorities.
