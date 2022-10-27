Janet Otto-Cassada works with everyone

The contrasts between Pinocchio and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik are quite interesting.

Elise has grown a long nose from the numerous lies and conspiracy theories she supports. Elise, unlike Pinocchio, is not able to determine fact from fiction and has evolved into a donkey in the pursuit of power and pleasing her puppeteer, Donald Trump.

