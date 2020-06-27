President Donald Trump on average tells 22 lies per day, as Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler reports. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Trump “soldier,” may not be far behind.
On a recent mailer, she described her response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It said she was “managing the safe reopening of the economy,” that she was “listening.” She is leading a New York delegation to ensure that federal departments (Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) investigate the state’s adherence to safety for nursing home and long-term care facilities. She believes she did enough financial stimulus in March with the CARES Act.
In May, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the federal government might have to spend more than the trillions it’s already shelled out to keep businesses and families afloat (NPR). Stefanik voted against the HEROES Act.
Like all bills, it was not perfect. But the HEROES Act includes billions for health care providers, coronavirus testing and tracing, and additional stimulus monies for the unemployed. Peter King, R-Long Island, voted in favor of the bill, noting that $875 billion for state and local governments is about “survival.”
To be fair, he was the only Republican and he is retiring. New York pays more in federal taxes than it receives from the federal government (www.osc.state.ny.us).
The HEROES Act includes expanding voting accesses via mail, no excuse absentee voting, and online and same day voting. With COVID 19, ensuring our constitutional right to vote is imperative. In April, “Donald Trump’s re-election campaign launched a massive, legal, pricey fight to block changes to the voting process, including vote by mail proposal for November.” (Politico).
Back to lies, the mailer was propaganda. Read the Adirondack Daily Enterprise detailing Stefanik’s opposition to the HEROES Act (Cerbone, May 21), complete with fact-checking.
Vote for Tedra Cobb in November; we need someone looking out for NY-21.
Dale Holzer
Morrisonville
