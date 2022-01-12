Elise Stefanik is not pursuing urgent issues

I recently received a newsletter from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. It contained a few local items but was notable mostly for what it left out.
Considering that Ms. Stefanik is the third-ranking Republican in Congress and that Republicans are likely to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives this year, her lack of national vision was astonishing.
We’re still in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but all she could do was to criticize Canadians and government regulation. It’s the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and there was nothing about that. And as the consequences of climate change become more and more extreme, Ms. Stefanik remains silent.
Rep. Stefanik has acquired a measure of power in Congress. But what good is it if she’s not trying to solve problems and improve the country?
Will Siegfried
Potsdam
