Elise Stefanik should be ashamed of herself

I have voted for almost 70 years and been registered as a Republican for almost all of that time.
Most of those years, I have voted in what is now the 21st Congressional District.
I have voted in Elise Stefanik’s district as long as she has run for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Without giving it a lot of thought, I have voted for Ms. Stefanik until 2016. With the campaign and election of Donald Trump, I became a RINO.
We are now facing a midterm election, and Ms. Stefanik is running.
Recently, I heard her declare on North Country Public Radio that folks should not bother to listen to the Jan. 6 committee’s reports because they were just Democrat propaganda.
Following her more closely, I have found many cases where she voted against something that passed and then took credit for the action when it turned out it was liked by her constituents (and didn’t offend Donald Trump).
She has some stature in the “Republican” party in the House.
In addition, she may be under consideration (at least as a “thank you” for her support from Donald Trump) as a potential candidate for vice president in 2024.
I do not think Ms. Stefanik is stupid.
Perhaps she is so bedazzled by her success in the party or by being considered for vice president that she has given up her self-respect.
Perhaps she has decided that the Constitution of the United States of America has served its purpose and it is now time to form a new style of government for our nation.
Shame on you, Ms. Stefanik!
As a member of the armed services and as a village and town officeholder, I have sworn to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
This is the same oath that Ms. Stefanik has sworn.
This is my attempt to honor that oath.
I urge every voter in the 21st Congressional District to vote Democrat in this fall’s election.
James Rogers III
Lake Placid
