Elise Stefanik sold herself out for DC power

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik does not condemn President Donald Trump’s dissing of American soldiers; she does not condemn his silence reports pertaining to Vladimir Putin’s potential targeting of American soldiers in Afganistan; she does not condemn his waffling on accepting the November election results; she does not condemn refusal to disassociate from white supremacists in last week’s debate.
Where do her principles lie; where does her patriotism stand; and how deep is her adherence to democratic values?
She has sold herself and the 21st Congressional District out for the short-term gain of Washington, D.C., power and prestige.
David Thomas-Train
Keene Valley
