Elks groups to mark Flag Day in Carthage

Patriotism has characterized the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America since the early days of the organization. Allegiance to the flag of our country is a requirement of every member.
In 1907, the Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks designated by resolution June 14 as Flag Day. The Grand Lodge of the Order adopted mandatory observance of the occasion by every Lodge in 1911, and that requirement continues. The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the order’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression.
But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country. It was through his Elks Lodge in Independence, Mo., that President Truman got the idea for a national observance of Flag Day.
On Saturday, the Carthage Elks Lodge No. 1762 in partnership with Watertown Elks No. 496 and Lowville Elks No. 1605 will perform our own Flag Day celebration. At 10:30 a.m., we will begin with a parade right down State Street in Carthage. We invite any and all to join community organizations, local fire departments and state Elks dignitaries in celebrating the great symbol of our country.
Furthermore at 1 p.m., the Carthage Elks lodge will perform the Elks Flag Day ceremony. This special ritual will pay homage to our flag and each flag our country honored before it. It will be conducted in our banquet room, and the public is invited to attend.
Please consider celebrating Flag Day with us on Saturday. Bring your U.S. flags; celebrate our country; and come see what the Elks Organization is all about!
Tyler Clemons
Carthage
