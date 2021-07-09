To the editor,
Since reconnecting with everyone in Ogdensburg a few weeks ago for the dedication of the Chuck Kelly park memorial, we are now keeping in regular touch by subscribing to The (revived) Ogdensburg Journal. It was fantastic to see the paper with the familiar old logo arrive in our mailbox. And I must say, as a former managing editor of the paper, you have absolutely nailed it. The local coverage is as complete and compelling as ever — CWK would be proud.
Hard news on the city’s tough budget decisions, a feature highlighting the need to cover a cost gap in the Boys’ Club project, a blowout page on the new Remington Festival, blanket coverage of local sports by the incomparable Dave Shea and (wait for it) a column by Ted Como, one of my old colleagues from the ‘70s and ‘80s, on the editorial page. All that, and the SPCA Pet of the Week.
If that isn’t the perfect (and vitally important) mix for a local newspaper, then I don’t know what is. With that kind of information stream, The Journal will soon restore its rightful place (if it hasn’t already) as a must-read for everyone in the city and the county — as well as for those like me, who just want to stay in touch.
My only questions are when do you sleep and what kind of vitamins are you feeding the ancient mariner, Dave Shea? There are enough bylines by the two of you in a single edition to fill an AP news wire!
I sure hope you can keep up the pace. The North Country needs you. Bravo and congratulations.
All best regards,
Jim Kennedy
Senior Vice President,
Strategy & Enterprise Development,
Associated Press
