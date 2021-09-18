Ensuring safety doesn’t diminish our rights

The Republican Party is a scourge on our democracy.
Members spread myths about personal freedoms and personal rights.
In a democracy, the health and safety of the entire society is critical.
So-called personal freedoms and rights have little meaning if they interfere with the well-being of the entire society.
For example: Stop Signs were enacted to keep motorists safe when traveling. Non-smoking facilities were enacted to protect citizens from secondhand toxic cigarette smoke regardless of those who were against such restrictions.
There are multitude examples where personal freedoms and rights are limited due to the safety and health of others.
Republicans ignore this obvious fact and act as if the health and safety of our society interferes with individual rights under the U.S. Constitution.
It’s a purposeful distortion.
Some health care workers don’t want to get a vaccine. How disheatening.
Fortunately, most of our health care providers and care givers have received a vaccine and are aware of the importance of protecting themselves, as well as others, against COVID-19 and the delta variant.
Vaccines have already proven their positive effect at preventing and reducing severe symptoms of COVID-19 and variants.
Those who refuse a vaccine on the grounds of personal freedom are ignoring scientific data documenting millions of successful vaccinations.
It’s foolish to ignore vaccination’s lifesaving track record.
State Assembyman Kenneth Blackenbush’s opinion, in his letter dated Sept. 9, ignores this scientific data.
He and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and other Republican officials continuously feed a false narrative about personal freedoms and the Constitution.
We don’t have the freedom to harm others by our actions or inactions.
When there was no medical solution for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, masks and social distancing were required.
Republicans acted as if this was a violation of our Constitutional rights. Nonsense.
America is in a health crisis.
More Americans have died from COVID-19 than those who fought and died in World War II.
Everyone needs to do their part to keep America healthy and safe. Democracy demands it.
While we are fighting for our lives, Republicans are proselytizing.
Our Republican representatives are irresponsible in resisting, rather than, promoting vaccination compliance.
Instead, they should be encouraging and doing everything possible to promote vaccination for everyone’s protection.
We all need to do our part to protect each other.
Have you done your part?
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
