Essential issues to consider in this election

I have some questions to ask voters about the stakes in this election:
Do you believe there is a deadly virus in our country and that it has that has killed more than 194,000 people, including nearly 100 in the 21st Congressional District?
Do you know that the postmaster general, appointed by President Donald Trump, has removed and has destroyed more than 650 high-speed mail sorting machines, including at least one in Syracuse? Do you know that this has greatly slowed the delivery of mail just prior to the election?
Do you know that Trump says that if he is re-elected, he will eliminate the payroll tax, which funds Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Medicare?
Do you understand that defunding Social Security and Medicare would severely harm senior citizens who have paid thousands of dollars into this system and who depend on that income to live?
Do you know that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik voted five times to kill protections for pre-existing conditions and leave 64,000 Northern New Yorkers without health care?
Please vote for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and Tedra Cobb.
They will work to expand, not take away, our access to affordable health care and to the vote.
Everything in this letter can be fact checked.
Terry de la Vega
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.