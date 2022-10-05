CBP is disregarding wishes of community

On the evening of Sept. 17, the North Country Children’s Museum had a tremendously successful Sip & Play Fundraiser thanks to the staff, volunteers and businesses who gave their time and energy. Sip & Play is the annual event for the children’s museum where adults have a chance to play in the facility without the kids around with live music, a bar and hors d’oeuvres.

This year’s sold-out event raised more than $4,000 for the museum’s upcoming second-floor expansion project. The expansion is slated to open in December 2023.

