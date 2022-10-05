On the evening of Sept. 17, the North Country Children’s Museum had a tremendously successful Sip & Play Fundraiser thanks to the staff, volunteers and businesses who gave their time and energy. Sip & Play is the annual event for the children’s museum where adults have a chance to play in the facility without the kids around with live music, a bar and hors d’oeuvres.
This year’s sold-out event raised more than $4,000 for the museum’s upcoming second-floor expansion project. The expansion is slated to open in December 2023.
Thank you to Big Spoon Kitchen, Anastasia’s Food Truck, Cactus Grill & Cantina, Jakes on the Water, PACES Catering, Hoof & Horn Butcher & Eatery, the 1844 House, Township 7 Brewery and High Peaks Winery for the hors d’oeuvres, desserts and drinks. The Crane Jazz Trio was wonderful. Finally, thanks to event organizers Emelia Gatti and Nancy Griffin for pulling everything together so skillfully.
I didn’t grow up in the north country. But I’m always amazed at how a small community can marshal our collective resources to create the children’s museum at all and to continue to hold events like this that bring so many people together for a good cause.
The writer is executive director of the North Country Children’s Museum.
