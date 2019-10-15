Event raised $71K for Alzheimer’s support

It’s difficult to express in such a small space how appreciative my fellow planning committee members are for the amazing support the community showed the 2019 Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s-North Country, NY.
In total, 400 people participated in the walk on Sept. 14 and helped us raise more than $71,000 to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
Not only did we surpass our goal but we set a new fundraising record in the process.
This year’s record-breaking event helped bring us another step closer to a cure while ensuring that families touched by this disease have access to high-quality programs and support.
To our corporate sponsors, participants and my fellow planning committee members, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Jeannie Atkinson
Watertown
