Events highlighted how democracy shines

Jan. 6 was an appalling and disturbing day in the history of our republic due to the actions of a demagogue that resulted not only in disruption but also tragedy. Yet much occurred on that same day that showed our democracy shining strongly.
First, we all should look with pride upon Georgia, whose residents once again carried out a free and well-executed election. Georgia’s elected officials carried out their oath to the people while under great duress from many fronts.
Second, once the shock wore off of having been subject to assault from a mob that was egged on by the president — an elected official who is sworn to protect our safety and freedom — Congress returned to its chambers. The objecting parties were allowed their allotted times, and a vote was taken on the final certification of our true mark as a democracy, the election of a president.
As we go forward as a nation, let us take to heart part of President George Washington’s words of farewell in 1796 to the newly born nation he did so much to bring forth. “It is substantially true that virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government. The rule indeed extends with more or less force to every species of free government.”
Brett Thacher
Canton
