Faith in government agencies has been lost

Thank, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for releasing the Jan. 6 video files. I find it amazing how much of a stir it has created in D.C.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s glasses were steaming. Those who took the oath to support the U.S. Constitution are exposing themselves.
There are too many things going wrong with our governments. We must expose those in the swamp.
The bigger problem is how do we make the news media to be responsible for their content? There are too many questions that have not been answered. I have lost faith with the FBI, Capitol security, CIA and Department of Justice.
Tucker Carlson provided the following legislators who did not like his material. I was in D.C. on Jan. 6, and I’m convinced the insurrection is all overblown. Those who caused injuries and damage should be held accountable. But four years in jail for the horned-hat guy Jacob Chansley sets an overwhelming example.
I’ll think twice about a rally in Washington. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s system of justice is working.
The confused legislators are Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Sens. John Thune and Mike Round of South Dakota.
Yours truly, and we pray for the USA.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.