Families should’t send children to school

Please don’t do this. Don’t resume in-person schooling. We will certainly kill a lot of people who don’t need to die. We won’t kill any students, most likely. We will kill only a few teachers and school staff, probably less than a dozen (in St. Lawrence County). But we will kill a lot of other people in the community by spreading the novel coronavirus all over.
We have been lucky here in St. Lawrence County so far. We have fewer cases per capita than our Canadian neighboring counties to the north. We have provided excellent hospital care to those unfortunates who have come down with COVID-19 and have achieved a relatively low death rate.
But we should not become overconfident. Reopening society has proven foolhardy and lethal elsewhere. Our bars and restaurants need to remain closed. And schools should not reopen.
The colleges are dangerous enough, mixing students from all over the country, or the world, just doesn’t make sense. I cannot imagine what loving parent would even send their child to the United States right now. But college students at least can self-quarantine and not see their parents and grandparents.
Our school children, on the other hand, will go home every day, bringing with them whatever diseases they encounter. And most of the children infected will have no symptoms at all. If we could check each one of them every day for the coronavirus with a perfectly reliable test then it might be safe to resume classes. But we do not have that technology yet, not by a long shot.
I don’t understand the decision to reopen schools. I realize that daycare is a problem for many families whose parents work, but those parents have been doing something to solve that problem for months now. I realize that social programming uses schools to achieve its goals. But this can, and should, be done on a case-by-case basis.
They can’t make you send your child to school, so please don’t. Our family will not be sending our children to school. I urge you, if at all possible, to keep your kids at home. As for teachers and bus drivers, good luck — and God bless.
Dr. Gregory Healey
Canton
The writer operates Healey Medical Practice in Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.