The Watertown Daily Times’s current issue of NNY Business offers an interesting juxtaposition to comments made last week by state Assembly candidate Susan Duffy during her WWNY debate with Scott Gray.
In NNY Business, we read about the Miller, Martin and Beller family businesses and how they have survived and thrived for generations, through ups and downs related to changes in economics, climate and politicians.
I think most people believe that family businesses ensure economic vitality in rural areas such as ours.
Now listen to Susan Duffy contend that Scott Gray was born with a “silver spoon in his mouth” because his family started and then maintained a flower shop business for generations.
I suspect that if Susan Duffy were slowly walked through a conversation about the histories of Porterdale Farms, Stratton Hardware, F.X. Caprara, et al., she would heap praise on all of them instead of suggesting this current generation of business owners are flawed individuals who were born gumming more silver spoons than any community deserves.
But enough about my suspicions.
I do know for certain that some candidates are not ready for prime time.
