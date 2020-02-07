It was nice to read good news.
What the Richards family of the Potsdam Little Italy restaurant did for the animal shelters was special (“Family gives to local animal shelters,” Watertown Daily Times, Jan. 7).
Thank you for your kindness and generosity to animals.
Patricia Dishaw
Massena
