Farmers need to unite to get fair milk price

My name is Floyd Hall, and I am up in my 70s. I have some friends who keep asking me why I keep on fighting for dairy farmers.
Many times, I ask myself the same question. The answer is simple. I have some friends left still in the dairy business, and I want to try to help them get a fair price. By the way, I think it’s time you silent dairy farmers stand up and support our efforts to get you a fair price. I grew up on my dad’s dairy farm, and I was always amazed how my dad would have a little money saved up to purchase new equipment when needed. (He never had to beg a banker for any funds).
In addition, when Route 81 came through our farm, the authorities took 90 acres of prime land from our family dairy farm. And it helped ruin our business.
Finally, I decided to farm on my own. After one year, my barn burned and I lost 14,000 bales of hay but, thank God, no cows. I rebuilt, remembering how my dad had enough money to purchase items when needed. I thought I would do the same. I soon found out that the price of milk to farmers kept dropping. And after the milk support price froze in 1981, I soon realized that things were not the same as when my dad was farming.
At this point, I began hauling cows from Vermont to Minnesota and every place in between. Later, I sold my cows in 1991. Since that time, in addition to hauling hundreds of cows, I have attempted to obtain a fair price for all dairy farmers. I’ve learned a few things.
Dairy farmers are great people and great farmers.
Unfortunately, most of them will not unite and work together.
I’m not giving up. I’m teaming up with my friends in Pro-Ag (they just won’t give up), and I now urge everyone to support the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act and get it reintroduced in Washington before it’s too late for our farmers.
Floyd Hall
LaFargeville
