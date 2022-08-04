Fascism feeds on allure of mythical pasts

In Jason Stanely’s “How Fascism Works,” we learn that one of the tools that fascist leaders have historically used to unite people is a mythical past. Think of the Reagan years or the Wild West, times that are too often misrepresented in media and often used as a mythical past. These times represent fantasies about how life was before all the cosmopolitanism and globalism of today’s hyper-connected, culturally diverse world.
Things move fast today, and we are brought closer together all the time. As globalization occurs, the mythical past is confronted with a broader spectrum of views and experiences.
When I was growing up in South Georgia, I was taught that the Civil War was about Northern aggression and the sanctity of states’ rights. It would be years later that I’d come to know that understanding as part of the Southern mythical past.
This myth erases the experiences of slavery, modern African Americans and especially the reality of the Reconstruction period. I’d learn that the bulk of thousands of confederate statues and memorials were put there by the Sisters of the Confederacy as part of a campaign to rewrite American history in the South.
The damn is breaking, however, and fantasy is being unlearned; the truth is being uncovered. Critical race theory is part of that change. It’s a way of understanding American history without setting slavery aside as some brief moment we don’t talk about anymore. It recognizes that the US economy was built on slavery. Check out Edward Baptist’s “The Half has Never been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism” if you’d like to understand it better. It tears down the mythical past, the dominate narrative, and replaces it with a more colorful reality.
That is why CRT was a target of the right. They need people yearning for a fantasy and voting from a place of fear, fear of change.
We have to be on guard for the tools of fascism. It’s allure appeals to our most base mammalian xenophobic instincts. They were certainly useful during our protohuman stage. But it’s been a while since then, and we’ve got better tools now.
We can communicate complex ideas and cooperate on a scale like none other. We have an International Space Station! We can do anything! Let’s do a better job of putting reason and, most of all, compassion in the forefront of our politics. Watch what happens.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.