Fascism feeds on allure of mythical pasts

In Jason Stanely’s “How Fascism Works,” we learn that one of the tools that fascist leaders have historically used to unite people is a mythical past. Think of the Reagan years or the Wild West, times that are too often misrepresented in media and often used as a mythical past. These times represent fantasies about how life was before all the cosmopolitanism and globalism of today’s hyper-connected, culturally diverse world.

Things move fast today, and we are brought closer together all the time. As globalization occurs, the mythical past is confronted with a broader spectrum of views and experiences.

