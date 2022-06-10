Fast food place’s ads don’t serve customers

Subway’s latest page of discount coupons has three coupons that list items you can get “free” with the purchase of any footlong sub or footlong melt.
I purchased a footlong sub not long ago and requested one of the free items.
I handed the worker both coupons — and I was told that I could not have the “free” item free and that I needed to read the fine print on the sub coupon (it says this on every coupon): “cannot combine with any other offer.”
What?
What kind of scam is this?
Barbara Williams
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.