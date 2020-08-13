Federal bill would boost farmers’ revenue

This is an introduction to a bill that supports the farm families in our nation. This is a revised version of the Specter-Casey Bill, introduced in the U.S. Senate but died on the floor of Congress.
The Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act, S-1640, is the only bill that supports the foundation of the dairy industry, our small family farms. Historically, farm bills have been well-lobbied for by processors and retail interests with money that should have been paid to producers (farmers). This interferes with the rights of family farms to receive enough money to cover their costs to produce milk and build their businesses for future generations of farmers.
As owners of a small family farm [Diehl Homestead Dairy Farm], we know the work and commitment it takes. We work seven days a week, 365 days a year. We work on all holidays, anniversaries, birthdays, and make sacrifices that most would never even consider. We have done this while losing money for decades.
Most farms in this country have had to give up beloved cows and farms that have been in their family for generations and felt failure when the fault truly lies in the lack of fair legislation, not them. Let that sink in for a moment.
To protect the remaining small percentage of family farms in the country, we need this bill to be introduced and passed by both sides, the Senate and the House. Please contact your senators and representatives and let them know you want them to do whatever they can to help family farms in your area and across the country.
Thank you for your interest and help.
Alice Diehl
Callicoon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.