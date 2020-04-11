U.S. military deaths during Vietnam often exceeded more than 500 per month. A very, very difficult time.
There was some great but also some terrible leadership, slow decision-making and many strategic mistakes. The challenges of war became evident.
Today, the novel coronavirus is killing hundreds of New Yorkers per day. And It’s accelerating.
Among many lessons, Vietnam showed we can’t afford divisive leadership, inadequate supplies, poor strategy, double-talk or spin. There is no room for it.
Yet we see just that. Unlike Vietnam, soldiers and civilians pick the leaders they want to be involved in this virus war.
President Donald Trump and his latest surrogate, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, have quite frankly failed to be the leadership needed in the situation. Beyond denying then downplaying that the enemy even exists, the level of actual federal support for those on this battlefield is appalling.
Meanwhile, they pander to the veteran community by touting “we support vets.” Well, who doesn’t?
Everyone does. It makes for politically safe PR.
Ms. Stefanik now wants to “bill the Chinese” for COVID-19. Billing Mexico for the wall worked well, huh?
It’s political theater, a waste of time and redirects accountability. It’s all form and no substance. It’s “acting” like you are doing something.
The rubber meets the road when the battle begins. Politicians like Elise, renown for invite-only chats with pre-screened questions and claiming 1,000 public meetings, doesn’t have much to say.
During a crisis, they seek friendly media moments, blame others and claim great personal success. It’s like watching Vice President Mike Pence stand behind the president as if a Madame Tussaud wax statue.
Meanwhile, field commanders and medical teams on the ground scramble to survive. This isn’t a delegation of responsibility. It is a wholesale federal surrender and redirection of responsibility and accountability.
When was the last time you heard your commander say he wasn’t responsible for your battle? Should we bill Hanoi for the Vietnam War?
Time to remove the politicians posing as “vet supporters” yet fail at leadership moments when bullets actually fly. Virus-warriors want support, not political PR. Let’s do it right this time.
We’re losing in New York at a horrible rate. They are setting up outdoor tent morgues in New York City.
Vote.
Brad Else
Elizabethtown
