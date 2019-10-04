Filibuster will stump all Democratic plans

As someone who lived in Vermont for four years, I admire Bernie Sanders and support the direction in which he would like to take our country. However, I do not want him to be president. We already have an angry old white man in the White House who hates the press and yells all the time. We don’t need another one.
I hold Bernie in high esteem, but he’s politically delusional in his belief that a Bernie presidency would usher in a political revolution. Simply put, Bernie is correct on most issues but doesn’t know how to get things done. For one quick example, Bernie is not willing to ditch the filibuster, the archaic procedural rule in the U.S. Senate requiring a supermajority of 60 out of 100 Senate votes to pass most legislation. Even if the Democrats flip the Senate, they will not reach anywhere near 60 Senate seats in a country where a tiny number of rural white people in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have six senators while super diverse California, which dwarfs all three combined in population, only has two. As long as the filibuster remains, there will be no universal health care, Green New Deal or any positive legislative achievements under a Bernie Sanders or any Democratic administration.
Right now, I support Elizabeth Warren. I think she is brilliant, thoughtful and compassionate. That said, if Bernie is the nominee, I will happily support him and slap a Bernie bumper sticker on my car! Donald Trump is a racist and an embarrassment to this nation. He is a monster, and for the sake of America, humanity and the planet, he needs to be voted out.
Just recently on Tuesday, the New York Times published a story highlighting Trump’s cruel White House rantings. Like the stereotypical racist Facebook uncle or old local pub drunkard, Trump said he wanted an “electrified” border wall with “spikes on top that could pierce human flesh” surrounded by a “water filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators,” plus legalization to “shoot migrants in the leg to slow them down.” This time, all the Bernie Bros better get on board and support whomever the eventual Democratic nominee is. Otherwise they, like faux liberals Jill Stein, Susan Sarandon, Glenn Greenwald and Michael Tracey, will share moral responsibility for the continued xenophobia, environmental degradation and plutocracy of the Trump administration.
Sean Pidgeon
Morristown
