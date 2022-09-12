Find the appropriate site for Border Patrol

I am writing regarding my concerns surrounding the site placement for the new Border Patrol facility planned for the Alexandria Bay area. Being a 20-year resident of the river area, I have come to appreciate the river surroundings including the neighborhoods and wildlife in my area.
Recently, it has come to my attention that several sites within a 2-mile radius of my home and neighborhood are being considered for this extensive facility. The proposal includes several buildings, parking for more than 100 vehicles, dog kennels, storage for various types of vehicles, fuel tanks, a communication tower, and obviously perimeter fencing and lighting surrounding the proposed 48,000-square foot facility.
Although sites such as the corner lot of Route 180 and Route 12 have been suggested, it seems as though a better placement would be the more commercial area of the Bonnie Castle Stables. The area of Bonnie Castle Stables is already zoned for commercial use.
This site provides easy on and off access from I-81 and Route 12. It would eliminate the eyesore of the run-down buildings on that site, allowing it to be repurposed rather than stand vacant. More importantly, it is a better placement when considering the impact on ecosystems and everyday life of the residents.
I fully appreciate the role of the Border Patrol and its work in our area. I also applaud the efforts of the local town and county officials working together to find a suitable site for this proposed facility. I am encouraging everyone involved in this process to make the right decision and choose the Bonnie Castle Stables site in an effort to protect the local wildlife, ecosystems and residents from unnecessary and detrimental harm.
