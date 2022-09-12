Find the appropriate site for Border Patrol

I am writing regarding my concerns surrounding the site placement for the new Border Patrol facility planned for the Alexandria Bay area. Being a 20-year resident of the river area, I have come to appreciate the river surroundings including the neighborhoods and wildlife in my area.

Recently, it has come to my attention that several sites within a 2-mile radius of my home and neighborhood are being considered for this extensive facility. The proposal includes several buildings, parking for more than 100 vehicles, dog kennels, storage for various types of vehicles, fuel tanks, a communication tower, and obviously perimeter fencing and lighting surrounding the proposed 48,000-square foot facility.

