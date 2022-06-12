Firearms of 1791 not the same ones today

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, our bombastic congresswoman, is beating the protecting of our U.S. Constitution again. She boldly declared that she will not support any, even incremental, changes to ownership the firearms.
When the Second Amendment was adopted, many Americans didn’t own firearms. The firearms available were typically flintlocks or muzzle loaders with a one-shot capacity. A well-trained marksman of that time may have been able to accurately fire three shots in just over a minute.
An AR-15-type firearm can discharge anywhere from 45 to 60 shots in less than a minute. It seems that as is usual with advancing technologies, a commonsense approach to regulating these advances should be the mantra of those who claim to protect the Constitution.
The arguments being proffered by Rep. Stefanik and her colleagues to not change the rules seem quite radical; feral pig and prairie dog eradication, self-defense, keeping government in check and “they didn’t ban airplanes when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred,” among a few. I believe most of that is complete nonsense.
Of course airplanes weren’t banned, but anyone who has flown before and after 9/11 knows we have different protocols and security measures in order to travel safely by air. Why Elise isn’t championing commonsense gun control measures including age eligibility changes, universal background checks, no-fly list/no gun ownership and red flag laws shows shortsightedness.
Now Elise and her fellow radicals are saying shame on those using the 22nd school shooting in the United States this year for political gain — really? Of course, she then fundraises on her stalwart protection of the Second Amendment — that’s not political? Who’s the radical now?
Chuck Damp
Ray Brook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.