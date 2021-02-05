First-responders saved tenants in Champion

I would like to publicly thank the volunteer fire departments of Great Bend, Deferiet, West Carthage and Fort Drum that responded to a fire at one of my rentals in Champion. I also would like to thank the local law enforcement members who were first on the scene and Carthage Area Rescue Squad that assisted.
Their quick response contained the fire to a very small portion of the house. Everyone was able to get out safely, and the tenants were able to continue living at the property.
Your selfless service to our community is definitely appreciated, and your hard work and training certainly shows. It was a situation where everything went right.
With so much negativity in this world today, it’s important that we remember our neighbors who take the time to help protect our community and the teamwork that goes into a situation like this. Many times we hear the negative stories, but that day was all about success. Thank you!
Brian Peck
Carthage
