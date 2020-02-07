It is very nice that Massena is having this influx of fishing tournaments. Heaven knows this area could do with something that will bring people here and see what there is, that it is not just a dot on a map. Maybe other things will come.
But why is it they did not mention that the Waddington mayor and the people who helped bring Bassmaster Elite Series here — and it came back more than it had to any other place — had a major influence the on fishing here? Bassmaster has been here for five years, and it will be back this year. It also posted in its magazine that the St. Lawrence River was a major fishing spot.
Why is it so hard to say thank you to former Mayor Janet Otto Casada and her group for bringing the sport to the forefront of a major fishing group. They worked and put fishing out there better than any other group. Bassmaster gave us a national spotlight.
So if the males of these recent fishing tournaments will not exhibit the grace to acknowledge the work, I will.
Thank you, Janet Otto Casada, and your workers who took a chance and had it pay off in ways you could not had wished for or maybe even had thought when you made that first call that put Waddington on the map.
Would it be so hard to say thank you since Waddington did the hard work that you are now reaping the rewards from? Can any of you honestly say you would be doing what you are now if it had not been for the spotlight that Bassmaster gave the area?
Cynthia Merrick
North Lawrence
