Five Ponds Wilderness Area a NY treasure

Dr. David Plante’s journal of his hike in the Five Ponds Wilderness Area (“Team finds new adventure packrafting New York’s old growth forest,” Aug. 30) presents an appealing description of a very special place. But the article contains numerous factual errors.
Foremost among these is that the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) did not construct the Red Horse Trail. That trail had existed for centuries, used by indigenous peoples as a “carry” between the Beaver River and Oswegatchie River waterways.
When Europeans arrived in the early 1800s, they appropriated it for hunting, trapping and logging. What ADK did around the time Dr. Plante indicates (the club was founded in the year he gives, 1922) was create the Northville-Lake Placid Trail, which today runs for some 138 miles north and south several miles east of the Five Ponds territory.
Dr. Plante is right that the area is intriguing. Only a few air miles from the Black River Valley, light application of the human hand across time has given it a feeling of remoteness and wildness, of distance from civilization, that is almost unmatched outside of places like Alaska or the Yukon. It is a New York state treasure that deserves to remain in its natural state.
Neal Burdick
Canton
The writer is editor of the Adirondack Mountain Club’s magazine, Adirondac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.