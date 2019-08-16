Fixing city streets better project than a pool

Thank God there is someone who has some common sense.
The first article I saw and read when I opened my newspaper this morning was the article about the Thompson Park pool appearing to be dead in the water (doomed) — no pun intended! That was music to my ears.
This should be an omen or at least a big wake-up call to the Watertown City Council members. I have said it before, and I will say it again: We do not need another pool in our city of Watertown.
It seems to me that another pool would be a huge extravaganza, especially when — if we are lucky — the pools are open for six to seven weeks a year.
This is ridiculous, really!
Pools are a luxury, not a necessity. The splash pad is a very nice addition to Thompson Park.
If the council members want to do some nice things for the city, vote to fix the city roads that are always being patched every spring and are horrible all winter — the patch work doesn’t cut it!
It would be really nice if we could get curbs back again.
A street looks so much better when the curbs are added.
Claudia Williams
Watertown
