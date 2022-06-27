Flackville Cemetery is seeking donations

The Flackville Cemetery held its annual meeting recently. We are fortunate enough to still be maintaining the cemetery as a committee.
We would like to remind people that upkeep for the cemetery has been one of our top priorities. Any donations to the cemetery would be greatly appreciated in helping us do so as prices continue to rise. Any contributions can be made out to the Flackville Cemetery and sent to my attention at 198 Heuvelton Road, Lisbon, NY 13658.
Brooke Putney
Lisbon
The writer serves as secretary/treasurer of the Flackville Cemetery committee.
