Flags with black stripes should not be flown

I’m sure many of you American civilians have seen the American-style flags where the red stripes, representing the spilled blood of U.S. veterans, are replaced with black stripes.
When I went to New York State University in the 1960s, a black flag represented anarchy. The most current use of the black flag representing anarchy is being used by Isis in the Near East.
I started my own investigation to find out what and where these defilers of the U.S. flag, which I was trained in the proper handling and care of, come from and what they mean. I started by talking to current and former military veterans in and around my neighborhood.
There is one and only one sanctioned U.S. flag with black stripes, and that is the military tactical flag to be used on the battlefield. It is the same dimensions as the ligament U.S. flag but with the colors of black and green stripes. The Webster’s Dictionary definition of “tactical” is a military term meaning the application of force.
I was also informed by a local politician that a U.S. flag with black stripes is not legitimate on any government building or facility. One veteran told me that these were civilian tactical flags. Since tactical means force, who are these civilians going to use force on and for what cause?
Anyone flying one of these flags should not be trusted; there is some reason they are not flying the U.S. flag here in America. Black banners have never meant anything good throughout history!
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
