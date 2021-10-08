Fogel has background for Supreme Court

Danielle Fogel has practiced law in our community for more than 16 years. She is an experienced trial lawyer who has spent her entire career advocating for clients in state Supreme Court matters involving civil litigation.
Experience really matters for a Supreme Court seat. She has it and is not just another politician running for a judgeship. Also, Danielle serves as president of the Onondaga County Bar Association and is a past president of the Central New York Women’s Bar Association.
Experience, integrity and work ethics matter when running for judge. Danielle has it all, and I urge voters in our judicial district to elect Danielle Fogel on Election Day, Nov. 2.
James Zecca
Utica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.