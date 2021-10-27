I am writing to encourage Canton residents to elect Martha Foley-Smith to the Canton Town Board.
I know Martha to be a thoughtful, observant and committed resident of the north country. Martha knows how to ask the right questions.
She has a deep understanding of local issues and how they have evolved. Most importantly, she knows her job is to listen to all sides before making any decisions. Her professional background as a news reporter has only served to sharpen these crucial skills.
Many of the issues the Town Board will be facing are complex and involve weighing input from various state agencies, from corporate interests and, most importantly, local concerns. Martha will take a broad view of all issues and master the details as well. This is the kind of expertise we need to keep the Town of Canton moving forward.
Please take the time to vote on Nov. 2 and elect Martha Foley-Smith to the Canton Town Board.
Barbara Beekman
Canton
