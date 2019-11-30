“Food desert” being ignored in Watertown

With the imminent closing of the Great American supermarket in Watertown, we now have what is referred to as a “food desert” in downtown Watertown. This seems to be of no concern to the powers that be in city government as I have not heard it mentioned.
The lack of nutritious food being available to inner city residents apparently is of no concern to the City Council. This should be duly noted by voting inner city residents during the next election.
RB McDonald
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.