For the People Act will improve democracy

The For the People Act is going to make our society way better than it was in the past. This is the main reason we need it to pass.
One way this is going to occur is that the For the People Act will create automatic voter registration. I know this already happens in 18 states; but with the For the People Act, this will happen in all states on Election Day and will allow the people to have more of a change in their democracy. Another thing that is huge with the For the People act is that it will make Election Day a national holiday so folks who have work and school actually can vote at the polls anytime during the day in your state.
But the main issue that we all are mostly facing is redistricting due to gerrymandering. If and when the For the People Act is passed, it will eliminate gerrymandering entirely.
But the bigger issue is the money. The For the People Act will take significant steps to compel people donating $10,000 or more to disclose themselves, and we can see where the money is going. Now, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer should work hard to pass the For the People Act.
Jack Joannides
Somers
