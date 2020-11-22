Forest management good for Tug Hill area

I would like to commend the state Department of Environmental Conservation for its young forest initiative on Tug Hill Wildlife Management Area as detailed in the Watertown Daily Times article of Nov. 11.
My only wish is that it would try to influence the Nature Conservancy and other large landowners to undertake the same good forest management practices on its vast Tug Hill holdings. Having spent nearly 40 years enjoying the recreational activities Tug Hill has to offer, it would appear that these privately held forests are quickly becoming less diverse and will soon stagnate and no longer support the historic wildlife and biological diversity it has been known for.
I firmly believe that good forest management practices provide many more positives than negatives related to forest health, wildlife management and the economic and recreational benefits of such activities. I would urge the DEC and our elected officials to open a dialog with these landholders in hopes of getting them on board with establishing these same types of good forest management practices.
John Cook
Black River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.