Former law clerk endorses Duvé for judge

Generally, I do not express my political opinions or views. I do not engage in political discussions or publicly support candidates very often unless I wholeheartedly believe in someone whom I know will make a difference if elected.
I was an intern for Nicole Duvé in the district attorney’s office while I was contemplating going to law school. I was a law clerk for Nicole in private practice after I graduated from law school. I observed Nicole daily over many years, inspired by a strong, successful woman who manages a successful career while being a loving wife and mother, who still takes time to go out of her way for any person who she can help: people like me, people like you, her clients and any person in need.
I would like to share my absolute, complete and full support for Nicole Duvé for St. Lawrence County court judge. Nicole checks all the boxes for professional requirements to be the best suited candidate. Nicole’s experience matters. And combined with her genuine compassion, humility, kindness and dedication to people and the people of St. Lawrence County, there is absolutely no one else I can foresee being a better St. Lawrence County court judge than Nicole Duvé.
Brooke Jenne
Potsdam
