Former NNYer offers help to unseat Stefanik

The largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River is home to Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik and about 600,000 winter weary, wonderfully hardy people, some of whom I still know and miss as I shovel sunshine all winter long.
The good people of Northern New York deserve a conscientious representative with integrity, not an attractive young lady who is a simple shill for the immoral leadership of the Republican Party in Washington, which has sold its soul to the most corrupt president in American history.
I write this letter from far away sunny Florida as a plea to politically minded, north country-loving individuals interested in restoring good government to the United States of America.
The time to gather petition signatures to challenge Stefanik is now.
Our democratic republic is worth your efforts!
I stand a mere 2,400 miles and one phone call away from assisting anyone of good will interested in unseating Stefanik.
And I am a lifelong Republican.
Jeff Stabins
Spring Hill, Fla.
The writer is a former resident of Chaumont. He is seeking the Republican nomination for president.
