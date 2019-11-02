The Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation has been an avid supporter of the Massena Memorial Hospital since 1984.
As such, the board of directors is aware of the critical importance of the referendum vote scheduled for Tuesday.
Our hospital is an absolute necessity for our area.
The board of directors supports approval of the referendum and urges Massena taxpayers to vote “yes” on the measure.
Thank you for your consideration.
Miriam Catapano
Massena
The writer is president of the Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation Inc.
