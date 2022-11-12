Foundations completing process to merge

As previously announced, the JRC Foundation and the Foundation of St. Lawrence NYSARC are working to merge to mirror the unification of our Jefferson and St. Lawrence chapters. At this point, we are waiting for final approval from New York state. We are very excited about formally coming together as one foundation and have already been functioning as one for almost a year now.
We have recognized great success this year as a team, and we have the community to thank for much of this support. We were successful in raising more than $461,000 in sponsorship, fundraising events, grants and donations from the community.
Thanks to your generosity this year, the foundation has helped to meet the needs of hundreds of children and adults with disabilities. A few of the items we’ve secured include Maxi move floor lifts to help people move safely, a specialized alternating pressure mattress to aid in avoiding pressure sores, gas cards for families who could not afford to get their children to their clinical services, social activities, travel and so much more.
On a larger scale, the foundation continues to assist The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence with securing funds for capital improvements and upgrades to program sites and residences for new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, new wheelchair accessible shade structures and ramps.
We are looking forward to another year of growth as we continue to develop relationships with our families and community members in both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. Peggy Brouty has been added to our foundation team to assist us with this effort as our new director of major gifts.
Peggy is a north country native and brings a great deal of experience and expertise to our foundation. We are so excited to have her on board.
Again, thank you to all of you who help to support our mission and enhance the quality of life for people supported by The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence. We hope that you will keep our agency in mind during this season of giving and consider a year-end gift to support local people with disabilities.
The writer is executive director of the JRC Foundation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.