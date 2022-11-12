Foundations completing process to merge

As previously announced, the JRC Foundation and the Foundation of St. Lawrence NYSARC are working to merge to mirror the unification of our Jefferson and St. Lawrence chapters. At this point, we are waiting for final approval from New York state. We are very excited about formally coming together as one foundation and have already been functioning as one for almost a year now.

We have recognized great success this year as a team, and we have the community to thank for much of this support. We were successful in raising more than $461,000 in sponsorship, fundraising events, grants and donations from the community.

